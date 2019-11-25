Sentencing delayed for Florida man convicted of killing 3

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — The resentencing of a Florida man convicted of killing three people decades ago has been delayed.

The Lakeland Ledger reports that a judge decided to postpone the early December sentencing of 70-year-old Paul Beasley Johnson.

Johnson was originally sentenced to death after his conviction in the 1981 slayings. But the jury’s recommendation for death was not unanimous, and many inmates have been granted new hearings following a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that they must be.

A status hearing has been set Dec. 13 for Johnson. No new date has been set for the second sentencing.

Johnson was convicted of fatally shooting a deputy, a cab driver and another man during a January 1981 crime spree.