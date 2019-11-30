Sedgwick County to pay Wichita officer bit by police dog

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County has agreed to pay $37,500 to a Wichita police officer who was bitten by a deputy’s police dog.

The Wichita Eagle reports that documents it obtained through an open records request show the K-9 bit police officer Nathan Toman in the testicle, thigh and wrist during a November 2017 burglary call. His attorney says the officer also suffered a fractured wrist.

Ironically, the dog’s handler — Sedgwick County Deputy Sarah Sinnett — is the same deputy who successfully sued the city of Wichita for $67,000 after she was bitten by a Wichita police K-9 in 2014.

In the latest case, the county reached a settlement without a lawsuit being filed in court.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com