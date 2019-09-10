Search underway for missing New Mexico girl

ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man who might be connected to the case of a 5-year-old New Mexico girl who disappeared over the weekend.

Federal and local law enforcement said the man was arrested on outstanding warrants Sunday. That's around the same time police issued an Amber alert for Renezmae Calzada.

Detectives are trying to determine if there's a connection between the man and the girl. They did not release his name and provided few details about their search for the girl.

Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan says the investigation is ongoing.

The girl was last seen in the front yard of her home in Espanola on Sunday morning. Her mother reported the girl missing that evening.

Investigators interviewed family members and friends and canvassed the neighborhood. Volunteers were helping with the search.