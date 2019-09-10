Search resumes for final victim of California boat fire

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019 file photo, FBI agents set a perimeter around the Truth Aquatics office, the California company that owned the scuba diving boat that caught fire and killed 34 people last week, as authorities issue a search warrant for the company and the sister vessels of the Conception dive boat on the Santa Barbara Harbor in Santa Barbara, Calif. Authorities conducting a criminal investigation into the deadly scuba diving boat fire plan to interview previous patrons of the boat company to determine what kind of safety information they were provided during trips, a law enforcement source said.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say divers have resumed a search for the last missing victim who died in a fatal boat fire as authorities continue a criminal investigation into the blaze that killed 34 people off the coast of California.

The search had been halted over the weekend and Monday because of high winds.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown told the county's Board of Supervisors that salvage operations to raise the Conception out of the water also restarted Tuesday.

Brown said the victims, 21 women and 13 men, ranged from 16 to 62 years old.

Brown says the preliminary examinations indicate the victims died of smoke inhalation and perished before they were burned.

Authorities are working to identify the victims and release their remains to their families.