School Punch: Dad accused of punching principal in meeting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been arrested and accused of punching a school principal in the face during a parent-teacher conference, authorities said.

Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing told news outlets Brandon Jordan, 39, was arrested Friday and charged with simple assault, disturbing the peace and a business disturbance.

Jordan is accused of hitting West Lincoln Attendance Center Principal John Shows in the face in Shows' office. A Lincoln County deputy was asked to attend the meeting and witnessed the incident, Rushing said.

Shows was treated and released from the hospital and was back at work Tuesday.

Events leading up to the altercation were unclear. It's also unclear whether Jordan had an attorney who can comment on his behalf.