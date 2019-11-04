SC police look for car linked to girls' attempted abduction

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina have identified a vehicle they think a suspect was driving when he tried to abduct two elementary school girls as they got off a school bus.

Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department said Friday that surveillance video caught a burgundy or maroon Nissan SUV near the scene. The Herald reports police say the attempted kidnapping happened Oct. 15. Police documents obtained by news outlets say the girls reported seeing an SUV circling the area before a man got out and grabbed one of their backpacks. They say he asked them to come with him to a park.

Chavis said the girls were able to escape.

The investigation is ongoing.