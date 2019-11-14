SC deputy fired over misconduct allegations of misconduct

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff’s deputy has been fired over allegations that he acted inappropriately with female students while working as a school resource officer.

Citing court records, The Post and Courier reports Jamel Bradley was fired from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office last month after “critical information” surfaced during an internal investigation into the allegations. It’s unclear what that information was. The investigation launched after a female Spring Valley High student last year accused Bradley of assaulting her while she was a freshman and sophomore.

The 40-year-old Bradley, a record-holding former University of South Carolina basketball guard, denied the allegations and declined to comment. He has acknowledged that his body camera wasn’t on during “several” interactions with the student. Sheriff’s office records say he was “purposely non-cooperative” during a polygraph.

