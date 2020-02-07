Rock County prosecutor clears 3 officers in deadly shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — Rock County District Attorney General David O'Leary said Friday that an officer-involved shooting in Beloit last December that left a Janesville man dead was lawful and reasonable.

O'Leary said at a news conference that the investigation into the death of 23-year-old Montay Penning is now closed.

The three officers involved in the shooting were previously identified as Detective Nathan Adams, Sgt. Ryan Flanagan and Officer John McMahon.

O'Leary said the investigation found Penning had pointed his gun, which had been stolen in 2018, at Adams and Flanagan, though he apparently never fired at the officers. But he said an autopsy was consistent with Penning having had his arm extended toward the officers.

Police say Penning was spotted driving a stolen car Dec. 10. A short foot chase ensued. Police say Penning ignored multiple commands to drop his gun and pointed it at the pursuing officers, who fired 22 rounds, hitting him three times.