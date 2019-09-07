https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/crime/article/Robbery-suspect-shot-2nd-man-sought-in-Glendora-14420717.php
Robbery suspect shot, 2nd man sought in Glendora
GLENDORA, Calif. (AP) — Police have shot and killed a jewelry store robbery suspect near Los Angeles and they're looking for a second man.
The San Gabriel Valley Tribune says a report of a takeover holdup sent Glendora police to Lamas Jewelry on Route 66 shortly after noon Friday.
Officers arrested a woman in a car who may have been the getaway driver, sealed off the area and searched for two gunmen who ran out a back exit.
Authorities say one man was found in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex and was shot when he failed to comply with commands from a Glendora officer.
Police are seeking a second man.
