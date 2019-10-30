Researchers: Chicago must overhaul homicide investigations

CHICAGO (AP) — A leading police research agency says the Chicago Police Department must make significant changes to investigate homicides in a city where it is far too easy to get away with murder.

The Police Executive Research Forum released a report Wednesday that recommends Chicago take steps including creating a unit devoted solely to investigating homicides and improving training.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Chicago is setting up a team to help manage and implement the recommended changes.

The report shows the clearance rate for homicides in 2017 was at 36% for the nation's third-largest city, compared with 84% for New York and 73% for Los Angeles.

A Chicago police spokesman says the clearance rate has climbed to more than 46% so far this year.