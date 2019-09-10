Reputed mobster gets 1-year term in loan sharking case

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A reputed Philadelphia mobster has been sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to extorting a man who took out a loan from him.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 57-year-old Philip Narducci told a federal judge Tuesday that he just wanted "to get back to my family and get back to work." He said "All my past is in my past."

Narducci has already served four months of the sentence after asking to be taken into custody during a court hearing in May. He could be freed as soon as next spring with early release for good behavior.

Authorities say he was a former member of Nicodemo "Little Nicky" Scarfo's crew and spent decades in prison on a 1988 racketeering conviction.

