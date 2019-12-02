Reports: Japan tech worker accused of taking $5M found dead

TOKYO (AP) — Media reports say a Japan Display employee accused of taking 578 million yen ($5.4 million) of company money through fake deals has been found dead.

Police and Japan Display Inc. declined to comment on the reports Monday.

NHK and other outlets cited unidentified investigators as saying the man was found unconscious at a Tokyo hotel on Friday and died at a hospital. Asahi Shimbun reported the fired employee left a note saying: “I apologize with my death.”

The Tokyo-based maker of displays said in November the worker had been fired and it had filed a criminal complaint against him. It said the employee made the illicit payments over four years and the losses were discovered through a whistleblower.

It said the employee claimed he was following orders.