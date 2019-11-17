Report: Prosecutor used daughter as bait to catch molester

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A newspaper reports a Northern California prosecutor used his 13-year-old daughter to lure a man back to the spot where she said he had molested her, so the man’s incriminating actions could be recorded on video.

The Mercury News says Sunday that the suspect has been arrested but the Santa Clara County prosecutor is under scrutiny for possibly endangering his child.

In early October, the girl reported three instances of sexual molestation by the same suspect between August and October. Police were already investigating the case when the prosecutor brought his daughter back to a local park where the encounters had occurred.

The prosecutor told police he and the girl arranged for her to walk on a trail while they stayed in touch via earbuds. When the girl was approached by the suspect, the prosecutor shot video of the suspect allegedly touching her again.

“He stated that they had already done this several times,” San Jose Detective Sgt. Sean Pierce wrote in the police report obtained by the Mercury News. “He directed (the victim) to let (the suspect) touch her if she encountered him, but if it was the breast or between the legs to move away. He instructed (the victim) to let (the suspect) identify and make the contact and if she cannot handle things she should move away. He instructed (the victim) to walk back and forth on the designated route and don’t interact with anyone for very long.”

Ali Mohammad Lajmiri of San Jose has been charged with lewd acts with a child.

It’s not known if the 76-year-old has an attorney.

