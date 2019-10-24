Proud Boy brawler gets 10 days for violating probation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 23-year-old right-wing activist known for brawling in the streets of Portland during political protests has been sentenced to 10 days in jail for probation violation.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Tusitala "Tiny" Toese of Vancouver, Washington violated his probation on a harassment conviction stemming from a fight at a December 2017 demonstration, Circuit Judge Katharine von Ter Stegge ruled Thursday.

Prosecutor Nathan Vasquez had asked the court to revoke Toese's probation and sentence him to six months behind bars, claiming the defendant failed to complete a required 40 hours of community service.

Toese's lawyer, Sean Lo, said his client had volunteered at a church and a nonprofit but had failed to obtain paperwork showing he had done so.

The judge ordered Toese to turn himself in to Multnomah County authorities Friday.

Authorities earlier this month arrested him at the Portland International Airport on a pair of outstanding warrant charges, one of them tied to a separate felony assault charge he faces in Multnomah County.

