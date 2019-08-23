Protester who smeared blood in Portland City Hall sentenced

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who smeared his own blood on a piece of public art in Portland's City Hall after being forcibly removed from a City Council meeting has been sentenced to community service and two years of probation.

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Friday that a jury convicted David Davis of trespass and criminal mischief for his actions during a City Council meeting in January.

Prosecutors say Davis refused to turn off a bright light on his video recorder during a City Council meeting.

He then refused to leave after councilmembers decided to stop the meeting and clear the chamber because of shouting from spectators.

Davis used blood from a cut on his hand to spell out part of an obscenity on an artwork after he was removed.