Prostitute arrested in suspected overdose death of chef

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a prostitute linked to the suspected overdose deaths of three men in Queens, including a chef at a popular restaurant in New York's Grand Central Terminal, has been arrested on drug charges.

Angelina Barini was arraigned in Brooklyn federal court Monday on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one or more substances containing fentanyl. Her lawyer declined to comment.

The body of Andrea (Ahn-DRAY'-uh) Zamperoni was found at a hostel in Queens last week after he didn't report for work as head chef at Cipriani Dolci (DOHL'-chee).

Court documents say Barini admitted to providing the chef drugs. Zamperoni's official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Barini is also accused of providing fatal overdoses of drugs to two other men in Queens.