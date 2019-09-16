Prosecutors: Paramedic stole morphine meant for patients

CARNESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia paramedic is accused of stealing morphine, replacing it with another liquid and then re-attaching the cap with super glue.

Prosecutors say Michael Shane Hambrick knew the vial he left behind would be intended for critically injured patients who are in need of the pain medication.

A newly filed indictment says Hambrick was a supervisory Emergency Medical Technician/paramedic at Franklin County EMS when the crime occurred in September 2018. Court records say he accessed the morphine in a locked narcotics box in a locked supervisor's vehicle, and used a syringe to remove the drug.

Court records don't indicate whether Hambrick has a lawyer who could be reached for comment.