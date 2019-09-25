Prosecutors: Man admits having thousands of child porn files

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has admitted having thousands of child porn videos and images.

Union County prosecutors say Gregory Brown pleaded guilty Monday possessing child porno with the intent to distribute. The plea was announced on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Westfield man faces up to 10 years in prison, with no chance for parole, when he's sentenced Nov. 8. He also will be put on lifetime parole supervision

Brown was arrested in February, culminating a months-long investigation prompted by multiple tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Prosecutors say a forensic search of multiple Tumblr social media accounts associated with Brown and multiple electronic devices belonging to him led them to several thousand files depicting child porn.