Prosecutor's probes of 5 police shootings remain unresolved

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut prosecutor's investigations of five fatal shootings by police dating to 2008 remain unresolved while the officers involved have long since been returned to regular duties in most cases.

The Hartford Courant reports Hartford State's Attorney Gail Hardy hasn't issued reports on whether police were justified in the five killings between March 2008 and April 2019.

Connecticut prosecutors have investigated 66 deadly shootings by police since 2001. Of the probes of shootings before this year, four by Hardy are the only ones that remain open.

Hardy and Chief State's Attorney Kevin Kane released a statement Thursday apologizing to families of four men killed by police between 2008 and 2012 in shootings still being investigated by Hardy.

They said officers in those shootings were justified and reports are nearing completion.

