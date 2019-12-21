Prosecutor: Man gets 7 years in congressman threat case

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man convicted of threatening to kill a New Jersey congressman and his staff after reaching out to them for help with his medical treatment from the government has been sentenced to seven years and three months in federal prison.

A federal jury in Camden earlier convicted Joseph Brodie, 40, of Millville, of two counts of making threats to officials, officers and employees of the United States, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Prosecutors said he made phone and email threats in September 2017 to assault and kill Republican Rep. Frank LoBiondo, who retired in January. Brodie demanded a "face-to-face" meeting and noted how easy it would be to find the congressman's Mays Landing office, prosecutors said.

Authorities said he had contacted the lawmaker to complain about a Department of Veterans Affairs clinic.