Prosecutor: Bismarck man submitted false letters of support

A prosecutor alleges a Bismarck man submitted false letters of support before he was sentenced to four years in prison for sexually abusing an infant.

Officials say 34-year-old Andrew Glasser signed the name of a former college acquaintance to a letter on his behalf. When the man, who is a special education teacher, learned of the alleged forgery, he said he was “furious” his name was used to sign a false letter and asked that his name be removed from the state court website, The Bismarck Tribune reported.

Two more letters are referenced in a brief filed Thursday by Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer. Lawyer alleges Glasser admitted he forged the documents, and she argues that Glasser should be re-sentenced because he “perpetrated a fraud upon the courts.”

“By using his attorneys to intentionally provide false information for the Court to use at the sentencing hearing, he has impugned the integrity of the judicial process,” Lawyer said in the brief.

Glasser's attorneys, Robert Bolinske and Lloyd Suhr, were “unaware of the fraudulent nature of the documents" when the letters were filed, Lawyer's brief said.

Phone messages left for Glasser's attorneys by The Associated Press were not immediately returned Friday.

Glasser, 34, entered an Alford plea last month to sexual assault. The plea means Glasser does not admit guilt, but agrees there’s enough evidence for a conviction.