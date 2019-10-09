Powerful NC lawmaker borrowed money from man later indicted

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An influential North Carolina Republican lawmaker says a man now facing federal charges in an alleged bribery scheme loaned him $500,000 last year, but never asked for anything from the General Assembly in return.

Citing documents and an interview, WRAL-TV reported on Wednesday that John Gray loaned House Rules Committee Chairman David Lewis the money in June 2018. Lewis said this week his Harnett County farm had financial troubles, and Gray was a fellow farmer and friend. The loan's not yet repaid.

Gray and three others were indicted in the spring, accused of trying to bribe state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey. One of the four entered a plea agreement last week.

Lewis says the loan has a high interest rate so nobody "could question that it was a sweetheart deal."