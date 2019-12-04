Postal worker shot by inspector at Virginia post office

LOVETTSVILLE, Va. (AP) — A postal worker has been shot at a northern Virginia post office by an agent for the Postal Service's Inspector General's office.

News outlets report that the shooting occurred Wednesday morning at the parking lot of the Lovettsville post office in Loudoun County.

The worker was taken to the hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting along with the inspector general's office.

Officials released no details on what precipitated the shooting, which remains under investigation.

The post office reopened Wednesday afternoon. Lovettsville is a small town in western Loudoun County, about 55 miles northwest of the nation;s capital.