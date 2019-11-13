Possible hostage situation investigated at Kansas school

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a possible hostage situation at a Kansas elementary school.

Riley County police said in a Facebook post that a man called police shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday to say he was inside Lee Elementary School in Manhattan with a hostage. Police set up a perimeter around the school and are urging people to avoid the area.

The post says that police haven't determined if the man is inside the school or "there is in fact a hostage situation." The school is located less than 1 mile (1.6 kilometer) west of the Kansas State University campus.

A police spokesman didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.