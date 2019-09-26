Port Angeles man pleads not guilty to child rape

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — A 42-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the rape and molestation of a child.

The Peninsula Daily News reports Bryon Midkiff pleaded not guilty to two counts of each crime last week in Clallam County Superior Court.

A probable cause statement says a child under the age of 13 girl disclosed to a relative that Midkiff had been molesting her since she was 6.

When interviewed by a deputy, documents show Midkiff said he raped and molested the girl and then confirmed he had told the truth and that his statements were voluntary.

Prosecuting Attorney Mark Nichols said at a hearing earlier this month that the girl has a known mental health condition.

Midkiff remains in jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

