Pope on critics: It's 'an honor if the Americans attack me'

Catholic women wait to see Pope Francis, ahead of his expected arrival near to the Apostolic Nunciature in the capital Maputo, Mozambique Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Pope Francis is opening a three-nation pilgrimage to southern Africa with a strategic visit to Mozambique, just weeks after the country's ruling party and armed opposition signed a new peace deal and weeks before national elections. less Catholic women wait to see Pope Francis, ahead of his expected arrival near to the Apostolic Nunciature in the capital Maputo, Mozambique Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Pope Francis is opening a three-nation ... more Photo: Ben Curtis, AP Photo: Ben Curtis, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Pope on critics: It's 'an honor if the Americans attack me' 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis has acknowledged his growing opposition within the conservative right-wing of the U.S. Catholic Church and says it is "an honor if the Americans attack me."

Francis made off-hand comments about critics of his papacy as he received a copy of a new book titled "How America Wants to Change the Pope." Author Nicholas Seneze, who covers the Vatican for the French Catholic newspaper La Croix presented it to Francis aboard the papal plane while en route to southern Africa on Wednesday.

Seneze covers the Vatican for the French Catholic newspaper La Croix. His book charts the fierce criticism by some U.S. conservatives who loathe Francis' positions on issues ranging from sacraments for civilly remarried Catholics to the death penalty and China.

Some have gone so far as to accuse Francis of heresy.