Police to re-open 1978 Utah murder blamed on serial killer

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Authorities say they are re-opening a 1978 Utah rape and murder case that may have been wrongly blamed on a serial killer who recanted his confessions.

Provo police say they will review the case of Marla Scharp, a 26-year-old Brigham Young University student found slain in her apartment.

Serial killer Henry Lee Lucas had confessed to the crime, but the Utah Cold Case Coalition has since unearthed evidence indicating he could not have done it.

Lucas was arrested in 1983 and told police he had killed up to 600 people around the country, but later recanted. The Daily Herald reports he recanted his confession in Scharp’s death in a 1985 letter to police.

Lucas was convicted in other slayings and died in Texas prison in 2001.