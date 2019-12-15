Police shoot, kill man outside home in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police shot and killed a man in Minneapolis early Sunday after he fired a gunshot toward officers who were responding to a report of domestic assault, authorities said.

The Star Tribune reported that police spokesman John Elder said officers were heading to a house in the northern part of the city at about 3:10 a.m. when they learned that a shot had been fired in the home.

Elder said that after officers arrived, a brief standoff occurred with a man who initially refused to leave the residence. Officers spoke with the man by telephone and he eventually agreed to come outside, Elder said.

The man fired once at the officers as he left the home, and they returned fire, striking him an undetermined number of times, according to police. No officers were injured, Elder said.

The man, whose name hasn’t yet been released, was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died, Elder said.