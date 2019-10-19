Police seek motive in shooting on Minnesota reservation

People walked away from the community center on the Fond Du Lac Band reservation near Cloquet, Minn., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, after the lockdown was lifted. One man was shot and a suspect was arrested after a shooting Friday on an American Indian reservation in northern Minnesota that prompted a lockdown of tribal offices and a school. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

CLOQUET, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a motive in a shooting that wounded a man attending a funeral on an American Indian reservation in northern Minnesota.

Police say the 45-year-old Minneapolis man was shot in the head during the funeral Friday on the Fond du Lac Band reservation. WDIO-TV reports the man was released from a hospital that night.

A 28-year-old man, also from Minneapolis, was arrested. Police say funeral-goers restrained the suspect before police took him into custody.

Police say the suspect and the victim apparently knew each other. A rifle was recovered.

The shooting happened in a Head Start building gymnasium. The shooting prompted a lockdown at tribal offices and a school.

The band is offering spiritual healing and emotional health support at Fond du Lac Ojibwe School this weekend.

