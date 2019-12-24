Police seek help finding car linked to fatal Kansas shooting

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a car seen leaving a suburban Kansas City apartment complex where one man was killed and another was wounded.

Police in Leawood, Kansas, said Monday they are looking for a dark-colored Dodge Challenger that was spotted at the scene of the Friday night shooting in the parking lot of State Line Apartments.

Police said 24-year-old Zachary Morrisey, of Kansas City, was sitting in a vehicle when someone walked up to it and began shooting. A second victim drove them to a medical facility.

Morrisey died of his wounds, and the other victim was taken to an area trauma center.

There is a $2,000 reward for information in the case.