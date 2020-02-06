Police seek correspondence in probe of diabetic man's death

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Correspondence between employees of a Maine service provider is now part of a criminal investigation into the death of a severely diabetic client.

Norman Fisher, 62, of Biddeford, died Aug. 27 at a home that was managed by Residential and Community Support Services.

Fisher was dropped off at the home without his insulin. The state medical examiner determined the cause of death was hyperglycemia and ketoacidosis, both related to his diabetes.

Portland police have been examining the death for possible criminal charges in addition to an investigation led by the state Department of Health and Human Services, the Portland Press Herald reported on Wednesday.

The state ended its Medicaid contract with the service provider after it failed to make necessary changes following Fisher’s death. The state has since given the provider another chance after it submitted a plan of action to address shortcomings.

Christine Tiernan, CEO of the provider, said she and her staff have “worked tirelessly” to make improvements.

Tiernan has blamed the state for Fisher's death. She said that he was dropped off by state officials with no insulin and that he refused medical treatment when staff tried to take him to the hospital.