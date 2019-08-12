Police search for suspect in fatal Arkansas shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Little Rock are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a 22-year-old man.

Authorities say officers found Anthony Curenton lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex Sunday afternoon. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police spokesman Eric Barnes says the shooting occurred after a disturbance in the parking lot. A gunman shot the victim and then left the scene. He has not been identified.

Barnes says police believe Curenton lived at the apartment complex and that he and the shooter knew each other, although their relationship was unclear.