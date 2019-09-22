Police say 3 teens were handling gun before fatal shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say a 17-year-old boy died after being shot in the head while he and two other teens were handling a gun.

Omaha police arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of discharging a firearm in a vehicle in connection with Friday's shooting death of Gary Marshall.

Police said the two boys and a 14-year-old girl were all in a car handling a gun when it went off early Friday.

Marshall, who was a senior at Omaha Burke High School, was taken to a hospital where he died.

The Associate Press doesn't regularly name juveniles who are charged with crimes.