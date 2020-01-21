Police: juvenile arrested on gun, drug charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, say they've arrested a juvenile on gun and drug charges.

Police said on Friday, a person reported that a student had brought a gun to Manchester West High School. Police also heard that the student may have large quantities of marijuana.

Police went to the student’s home, where they said they found firearms, a large quantity of marijuana, and thousands of dollars in cash.

They said a juvenile male was charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell and felonious use of a firearm.

The case is still active, police said.