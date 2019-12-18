Police investigating incident at Trump's Mar-a-Largo club

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police say they are investigating an incident Wednesday at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Largo club.

They did not immediately say what happened or why it prompted an investigation.

Palm Beach police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said in an email, “There is an open investigation. As soon as we have something, I will put it out.”

The president is not at the club nor is any member of his immediate family believed to be there, but they are expected to arrive for the weekend and spend the holidays there.