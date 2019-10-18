Police investigate body found in suitcase in dumpster

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Police in southern Colorado are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a suitcase in the trash.

Pueblo police released surveillance video from early Thursday showing a man driving up next to the dumpster, taking an apparently heavy suitcase out of the trunk of the car and throwing into the trash.

Police released some photos of the woman's tattoos and asked for the public's help in identifying her.