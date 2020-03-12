Police in Nebraska say pond body was that of Colorado woman

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A woman whose body was spotted in a western Nebraska retention pond was a Colorado resident, police said.

The Lincoln County Dive Team pulled the body from the pond in North Platte on March 3. The woman's been identified as Kimberly Ermi, 42, of Greeley, Colorado. She didn't appear to have any connections to the North Platte area, police said.

Police have been investigating her death as a homicide. No arrests have been reported, and complete autopsy results have yet to be released.