https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/crime/article/Police-in-Delaware-city-investigating-fatal-14937962.php
Police in Delaware city investigating fatal shooting
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police officers were investigating on Sunday a weekend shooting in Delaware's largest city that left a 67-year-old man dead.
Police responded to the shooting late Saturday afternoon in the Riverside neighborhood of Wilmington. The gunshot victim died at the hospital, Wilmington police said in a news release.
The dead man's name was not immediately disclosed. Police said more details would be released when possible.
View Comments