Police fatally shoot 2 men in separate California incidents

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man at a Southern California apartment complex after responding to a call about someone making noise, authorities said.

The shooting happened late Thursday in Anaheim after responding officers found the man in an underground parking garage, the Orange County Register reported.

Officials did not release details about what prompted the shooting. No officers were injured.

The man died at a hospital, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said. He was not identified.

In the nearby city of Orange, police shot and killed a man after a relative called to report he was carrying a knife and “making suicidal statements," officials said The Register report ed the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Orange police Sgt. Phil McMullin said officers tried a stun gun but the man remained uncooperative, leading to the shooting.

Both incidents are under investigation.