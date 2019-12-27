Police dog treated for fentanyl exposure during drug bust

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — A police dog is back on duty following exposure to the dangerous opioid fentanyl during a recent drug bust in Rhode Island.

Smithfield Police say in a Facebook post that officers were executing a search warrant at a home on Dec. 20 when Ajax began experiencing symptoms of fentanyl exposure.

A K9 officer quickly administered the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan and took Ajax to Ocean State Veterinary Specialists in East Greenwich.'

Officials there determined the K9 had an extremely low heart rate and gave him another dose of Narcan. Police say Ajax returned to work the next day.

The search was part of “Operation Mouse Trap," a months-long investigation into drug trafficking in East Providence and Fall River, Massachusetts that's netted 16 people.

Following the search, police arrested 32-year-old resident Adriny Bernard, on intent to deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine and heroin, and other charges.

Bernard was ordered held without bail during his court appearance Thursday. He's due back in court on Jan. 2. It couldn't be immediately determined if he has a lawyer.