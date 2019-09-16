Police discover 3 bodies in North Carolina home

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say they found three people dead inside a home while responding to a call of a shooting.

News outlets report that Burlington police officers entered a home Sunday afternoon and found the bodies of 47-year-old Dana Underwood, 43-year-old Tyson Bennett and 46-year-old Anthony Fitcher.

WFMY reports that police said they believe Underwood and Bennett had previously been in a relationship.

Burlington police posted on Twitter Sunday evening that they thought the incident was isolated at the home, and posed no threat to the community.

Police didn't name a suspect or reveal a cause of death for the victims.