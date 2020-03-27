Police arrest man accused of exposing himself to children

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police arrested a man on suspicion of exposing himself to three girls near a Portland middle school.

Hassan Abdullahi, 20, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a public indecency charge, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Officers responded March 9 to a report of a man lingering near Robert Gray Middle School. The caller said he saw the man walk down a path and then saw three girls head in the same direction, according to police. The witness told police he took a picture when he saw the man come running back and drive away.

Investigators learned the man was waiting in the bushes with his genitals exposed and asked the girls who were ages 12 and 13 about taking a picture with his phone, police said.

The girls screamed and the man ran off, police said.

It wasn't immediately known if Abdullahi has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.