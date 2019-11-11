Police: Woman standing in I-495 struck, killed by SUV

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police says investigators are looking into the death of a pedestrian who they say was standing in Interstate 495 when she was struck by an SUV.

A news release from the police on Monday says the unidentified 40-year-old woman was standing in the highway shortly after midnight Monday, adding that there were nothing to suggest the victim had been driving a vehicle that had become disabled.

The driver told investigators he tried to avoid hitting the victim but was unable to avoid hitting her.

The victim was declared dead at the scene by Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department personnel.