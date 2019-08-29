Police: Traffic stop in Nebraska turns up cocaine, heroin

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Drug task force officers in Lincoln say a pair of traffic stops on Interstate 80 turned up about $175,000 worth of cocaine and heroin.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says task force officers stopped a pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle Wednesday morning on I-80 on suspicion of multiple traffic violations. Officers say a search of the truck turned up nearly 7 pounds (3 kilograms) of cocaine and more than 2 pounds (1 kilogram) of heroin concealed within the rear seat.

Investigators determined that the two people in the truck and two people in the SUV were all traveling together and were involved in drug trafficking. The four, all from California, were arrested on various charges related to the drugs.