Police: Security guard shot, seriously injured in robbery

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A security guard was shot and seriously injured during an armed robbery at a business in North Carolina, according to police.

The shooting happened Monday morning at Fun Zone Sweepstakes in Kernersville, news outlets reported citing a press release.

The guard was taken to a hospital for treatment. The name of the wounded guard hasn't been released.

Police haven't released any suspect information at this time. It's unclear whether anyone has been taken into custody.