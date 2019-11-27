Police: Officer shot, killed man who came at him with sword

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say an officer shot and killed a man who came at him wielding a sword.

Authorities say a woman who called 911 Wednesday said a man was outside her apartment in Mansfield causing a disturbance and had broken her window.

Mansfield police say the man was in an adjacent apartment when an officer arrived. They say he opened the door and came directly at the officer with a sword before the officer fatally shot the man.

Police say the officer is a four-year veteran of the Mansfield department. They did not release the name of the man who died.

The Mansfield News Journal reports that the woman who called 911 said the man was shirtless and was trying to look into her window.