Police: Officer checks report of dead body, shoots armed man

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer shot and wounded an armed man Monday morning after responding to reports of a body in a yard, authorities said.

Hallandale Beach officers responded to a 911 call about a body, police spokeswoman Ra Shanna Dabney-Donovan said. The officers didn't find a body but did discover a man slouched over a city trash bin, media outlets reported. When they tried to ask the man if he needed help, the man showed them a weapon, police said.

One of the officers fired several shots at the man, according to the police spokeswoman. A revolver was later recovered at the scene.

“The officer was in fear for his life and his safety,” Dabney-Donovan said.

Officials didn't immediately identify the officer who fired the shots.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital. Police didn't immediately identify the man or the extent of his injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the police-involved shooting.