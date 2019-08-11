Police: No arrests after 4 shot, wounded in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police are investigating after four people were shot and wounded in San Francisco.

Officer Robert Rueca says gunfire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at an intersection in the Western Addition neighborhood.

KNTV reports one person's wounds were life-threatening. Officials say the other three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Rueca says no suspects are in custody.