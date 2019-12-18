https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/crime/article/Police-Multiple-people-stabbed-at-Oregon-14916339.php
Police: Multiple people stabbed at Oregon shopping center
BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Police say multiple people were stabbed at a suburban Portland shopping center.
News outlets report the incident happened Wednesday morning at a shopping center in Beaverton, police said.
Washington County Major Crimes Team was responding late Wednesday morning. No arrests have been announced, and no additional information was immediately available.
