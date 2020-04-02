Police: Man shot pregnant woman while playing with gun

KING GEORGE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man shot a pregnant woman while playing with a gun, authorities said.

William Noble Brown IV, 27, was charged with multiple felonies after he called police Monday to report a woman he lived with was shot in the arm, The Free Lance Star reported.

As of Wednesday, the 25 year-old victim was being hospitalized for her injuries.

Police said other children were in the home when Brown fired the gun he thought to be unloaded.